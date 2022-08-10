 BJP holds Tiranga rallies, hoists Tricolor at martyr’s house

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: In connection with Azadi ka Amrit Mahostsav BJP organised rallies and programmes at various places across the J&K UT today.

BJP state president, Ravinder Raina hoisted the Tricolor at the house of martyr Aurangzeb in Sailani village of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district.

During this, the martyr’s father Mohammad Hanif and mother Raj Begum were present. During the programme, the National Anthem was sung by the school girls after hoisting the Tricolor and chanting of Bharat Mata ki Jai. Later everyone paid heartfelt tribute to the martyr Aurangzeb.

Political and social activists were present in the program, including the people of the village, where they remembered the heroic stories of martyr Aurangzeb. The villagers demanded that the Government High School located in the village should be named after the martyr Aurangzeb.

State President Ravinder Raina said in his address said that the martyr Aurangzeb was the son of the our country who fought the fearlessly and killed many terrorists.

Asserting that Tiranga symbolizes nation’s pride and saga of sacrifices during India’s freedom struggle and thereafter to preserve the hard one independence, senior BJP leader and former MLA, Devender Singh Rana today said that those daring even remotely to disrespect the National Flag has no place in the country.

“Tiranga is close to our hearts”, Devender Rana said while leading largely attended Har Ghar Tiranga rallies at Mathwar , Bhalwal and Nagrota, today.

He said the 75 Independence Day reminds the compatriots of the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters to break the shackles of the British. The Tricolour also symbolizes India’s inclusive character and its firm commitment to harmonious growth of the society and universal brotherhood. The National Flag reflects the country’s glorious ethos of unity in diversity, unflinching faith in peace and amity as also universal brotherhood, he added.

Rana said that as the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is incumbent upon all to unite and work together to keep the National Flag flying high. This will be a befitting tribute to enumerable freedom fighters and the valiant soldiers, who are keeping Tiranga aloft by fighting the inimical forces and enemies of the nation on borders, he said while making a passionate appeal to the people make the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a success.

A bike rally was organized in Udhampur by BJP and BJYM, local people from different areas of Udhampur participated in this rally and when the bike rally progressed with the Tricolor in hand, the view of that time was different. It was visible. The Tricolor was waving in the air in every hand everywhere and the whole atmosphere was filled with the Tricolor.

All the people involved in the bike rally gathered at the Town Hall Ground, after that, amidst slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and other patriotism, this rally went through Gol Market, Mukherjee Bazar, Salathia Chowk, Domel Chowk back to Salathia Chowk. After leaving Veenus Chowk and Sailan Talab, passing through Main Bazaar, it concluded near Shaheedi Memorial located near Town Hall.

At the end of the rally, Udhampur Yuva Morcha president, Rohit Khajuria, BDC chairman, Jeevan Sharma, BJP senior leader, Swaran Singh Rathod, Sarpanch Rajesh Sharma, Vivek Gupta, Rajkumar Bucha, Rajesh Kumar, Somraj Khajuria, Rakesh Gupta, and other speakers shared their views.

On this occasion, State vice president BJP, Pawan Khajuria said that such rallies are being organized across the country on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called upon all the countrymen to rise above party and politics. Let the countrymen come together and become the participants of this historic moment.

He further said that there was special enthusiasm among the workers in the bike rally, they were making their own plans to participate in this rally for several days.

To mark the 75th years of Independence Day under Azzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a huge bike rally was organised Under the leadership of BJP State Executive Member J&K (UT) & Programme Prabhari, Narinder Singh Bhau, EX-MLA Dr. Krishan Lal, and BJP Mandal president, Khour, Sukhdev Singh, under the campaign “Har Ghar Tiranga”.

Thousands of enthusiastic youth and BJP activist participated in this bike rally to make it a grand success.

BJP leaders and workers participated in a Tiranga Rally in Bhadarwah today marking 75 years of India’s Independence and to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a grand success.

The rally in which DDC Councilors, PRIs, BJP leaders and workers participated was led by former MLA, Dalip Singh Parihar and DDC Councilor from Bhadarwah West, Thakur Yudhvir Singh Baloria.

The rally which started from New Bus Stand moved through different markets and localities of the town including Chobia Link Road, Seri Bazar, Ganpat Bazar, Vasak Dera and Jai Road. Dhaula Kuan, Azadpur and ITO and ended at India Gate. 101 Tricolours were also hoisted by the BJP workers at historic Seri Bazar.

Participating in the rally, former BJP MLA Dalip Singh Parihar said it was a tribute to those men and women who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom.

Meanwhile, the NSS volunteers of the Government College of Education participated in the Trianga Rally at Vikram Chowk and Bakshi Nagar. Later, a function was held in the college premises to honour the freedom fighters whose supreme sacrifices led to the independence of the country.

At Bakshi Nagar, Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, Joint Commissioner, Health Officer, Corporator among others participated and encouraged the NSS volunteers to work for the betterment of the society and people.

The volunteers were led by NSS Programme Officer Dr Shubhra Jamwal and organizing committee members Prof Seema Kumari, Prof Neeraj Verma, Prof Sarita Dogra, Prof Shapia Shameem Bhatti, Dr Anuradha Seth and Vikram Jamwal.

In the college premises, Principal Dr Kulvinder Kour addressed the volunteers and asked them to generate awareness about the significance of National Flag.

Government Degree College, Thannamandi in collaboration with Tehsil Administration Thannamandi organized a Har Ghar Taranga Rally under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsava to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The Chief Guest of the occasion was Vibodh Gupta, Ex. MLC Rajouri & General Secretary BJP, J&K UT and Guest of Honour was Shri. Shakeel Mir, Chairman Municipal Committee Thannamandi. This rally was organized to encourage people to bring Taranga home and to hoist it. A large gathering of students (from of the college and many nearby schools) and a galaxy of local residents participated in this rally which was also attended by all the faculty members of the college, SDPO Thannamandi, SHO Thannamandi and Abdul Gani Shawl. Dr. Nahim Un Nisa, Principal of the college formally welcomed all the participants and briefed them about the event. Dr. Ather Aziz Raina, Head Department of Mathematics/Applied Mathematics coordinated the event. Others who spoke at the event include Shri Rajinder Gupta, District Prisident BJP Rajouri, and Shri. Shakeel Mir, Chairman Municipal Committee Thannamandi. Vote of Thanks was presented by Tehsildar Thannamandi Sayed Sahil Ali Shah.