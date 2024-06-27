Director Information delivers insightful presentation on Film Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Conclave

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 26: In the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Conclave being held at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here, Director Information, Jatin Kishore, delivered an insightful presentation on Film Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir during the afternoon session.

During the presentation, Director Information highlighted the rich cultural tapestry and breathtaking landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir that serve as ideal settings for film productions. Emphasizing on the economic and promotional benefits of film shoots in the region, Jatin Kishore outlined several strategic initiatives of J&K Government to attract filmmakers and production houses from across the country for film shootings here.

He remarked that after the launch of J&K Film Policy, more than 350 film shooting permissions have been issued to various filmmakers. He added that a Single Window System has been established for processing of film permissions so that the filmmakers are facilitated at all levels.

After the presentation, a panel discussion on ‘Film Tourism and its potential in promoting J&K Tourism’ was held in which Director Information, Jatin Kishore, renowned Bollywood film makers and writers like Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj, Kabir Khan, Actor Sanjay Suri and line producer Khawar Jamsheed participated.

The participants discussed the potential of Kashmir valley, having scenic beauty and cultural heritage, in film shooting and its prospects for promoting tourism as well as boosting local economies and creating employment opportunities.

The session also involved an interaction of the panellists with stakeholders associated with the film and tourism industry. The panellists answered various queries raised by these stakeholders.