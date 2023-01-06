Director Information Akshay Labroo Chairs 1st Meeting Of Newly Constituted J&K Media Accreditation Committee

Discusses modalities with JKMAC members for granting Accreditation to News Media

JAMMU, JANUARY 06: Director Information Akshay Labroo chaired the first meeting of the recently constituted Jammu and Kashmir Media Accreditation Committee (JKMAC) to discuss and finalize the modalities for grant of Accreditation to News Media.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Information (PR), Deepak Dubey, who is also the Member Secretary of JKMAC, Zulfikar Majeed (Deccan Herald), Fayaz Ahmad (ANI), Neeraj Rohmetra (Daily Excelsior), Arshid Rasool (Daily Gadyal), Naveen Sharma (Dainik Jagran), Anil Bhat (PTI), Zahoor Hashmi (Daily Aftab), Satish Vimal (All India Radio), Pradip Datta (Times Now) and Ayaz Hafiz (Rising Kashmir) as members in person and through virtual mode.

At the outset, Deputy Director (PR) gave a detailed presentation over the composition and mandate of JKMAC and briefed the Committee about the salient features of the Guidelines governing JKMAC, including eligibility criteria for working journalists, freelancers and veteran journalists.

The eligibility conditions for granting accreditation on behalf of organization/agencies, news organizations (satellite channels), digital news publishers etc. were also discussed threadbare.

The meeting was also informed about the quotas fixed for various categories of newspaper/media establishments, electronic and digital media.

Threadbare discussion were also held over the composition of the Sub-Committee of JKMAC. It was unanimously decided that the format of application for the Accreditation will be circulated through Print Media and the Social Media Handles of DIPR in the coming week. There will a window of 30 days for inviting applications from eligible media persons. After the receipt of applications, the DIPR will complete the process in the shortest possible time.

Addressing the committee members, Director Information, Akshay Labroo, who is also chairman of JKMAC reiterated that the accreditation process for journalists will be completed soon.

He added that the long pending demand from the Media fraternity will help in the smooth functioning of Media and Press in Jammu and Kashmir.