Director IIM Sirmaur inaugurates Training & Learning Academy FDPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, IIM Sirmaur today inaugurated seven Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) of AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy through virtual mode.

The event was hosted by IIM Sirmaur in association with AICTE. These FDPs are funded by AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy. Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Dr Ravindra Kumar Soni, Director, AICTE and the Directors of the other Institutes also graced the occasion with their online presence.

In her inaugural address, the chief guest Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director IIM Sirmaur appreciated and congratulated the AICTE (ATAL) Academy team for hosting nearly 1000 FDPs during 2021-22, which are expected to train about two lakh participants across disciplines and subjects. She elaborated on the role of an academician and how right training and capacity building can shape teachers and teaching. She impressed upon pursuing research and subsequent publishing in one’s area of interest and investigating into problems which are related to the communities wherever possible.

She further advised the young faculty to be grounded, deep rooted and well versed with the domain knowledge, and the expertise. She emphasised that training and development are very personal for any academician, which bring newness in perspectives.

“Prioritize indigenous research and reach out to communities; this is what India needs today”, she stressed.

Earlier, Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, reiterated the efforts made by the ATAL Academy in inspiring the spirit of online education through FDPs even in the time of the pandemic. He appreciated and congratulated all the institutions and the entire ATAL Academy team for engaging and conducting the much-needed FDPs. He talked about how they are taking care of the knowledge and upliftment of children with SLD (Specific Learning Disabilities).

He spoke about green building initiatives and the importance of addressing the 17 SDG’s (Sustainable Development Goals) through our education and eco-friendly initiatives.

Dr RK Soni, Director, AICTE, presented the welcome address. He briefly introduced many quality initiatives which AICTE has taken and how it managed to scale up in providing training on the emerging fields of science and technology. He explained the objective of AICTE ATAL Academy and its journey and operations in developing training programmes.

With the inaugural, the 5-day FDP to be delivered virtually through online mode, on the topic “Erudition to do Academic Research in Marketing Management: For Publishing in Top-Tier Journals and Doctoral Dissertations” hasstarted at IIM Sirmaur. The Programme is coordinated by Prof Devika Vashisht, faculty in Marketing at IIM Sirmaur. Teachers and early researchers have registered to the full capacity of 200 in the FDP.

Others who spoke included Dr C Velan, Chairman, IGBC Green Education Committee Confederation of Indian Industry, Hyderabad, Prof Alok Kumar, Director Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Bhadohi, Dr Sachin Vernekar, Director, Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development, Pune and V Suresh, Chairman CII-IGBC Confederation of Indian Industry, Hyderabad.