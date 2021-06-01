1262 test +ve in Kashmir, 15 die

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 1: Kashmir reported 1262 fresh COVID-19 cases while 15 people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 3939.

Those who died include a 72-year-old woman from Nishat Srinagar, an 80-year-old man from Chanapora Srinagar, a 75-year-old man from Nowgam Srinagar, a man from Roohu Anantnag, a woman from Shangus, a man from Bijbhera, a 50-year-old man from Handwara Kupwara, an 80-year-old woman from Karnah Kupwara and a 60-year-old man from Ushkroo Baramulla.

Those who tested positive include 304 from Srinagar, Baramulla 161, Budgam 181, Pulwama 185, Kupwara 141, Anantnag 85, Bandipora 52, Ganderbal 61, Kulgam 66 and Shopian 26.

As per officials figures, 65,467 positive cases including 777 deaths and 60,633 recoveries are from Srinagar, 21,488 including 260 deaths and 18,716 recoveries are from Baramulla, 20,417 including 18,090 recoveries and 179 deaths are from Budgam, 13,241 including 10,844 recoveries and 171 deaths are from Pulwama, 12,178 including 145 deaths and 10,220 recoveries are from Kupwara, 14,638 including 10,895 recoveries and 162 deaths are from Anantnag, 8,489 cases including 7,547 and 92 deaths are from Bandipora, 8,805 including 7,519 recoveries and 69 deaths are from Ganderbal, 9,943 including 8,325 recoveries and 104 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,334 including 4,159 recoveries and 55 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 180,000 including 156,939 recoveries and 2,014 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 33,276 including 21,047 from Kashmir division.

With 3,682 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 255,145 which is 87.27 percent of the total cases.

And day after the government eased lockdown restrictions, police continued to act tough against the COVID SOP violations in the Valley and arrested 182 persons.

The markets were closed again today as the Government in its latest directions has allowed the business units to work only three days in a week including Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

All the markets, shops and other business units remained closed today while the public transport with 50 per cent seating capacity was functioning normally.

Police arrested 182 persons, lodged 89 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 1,33,840 from 1181 people throughout the Kashmir valley for violating the various guidelines, rules and SOPs regarding Covid-19.

“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines and rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs and guidelines envisaged by the Government to curb COVID-19 pandemic.”