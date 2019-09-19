Director General, Border Roads Organisation, Lt. Gen Harpal Singh briefing Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh about the road and bridge projects in Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, at New Delhi.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Director General, Border Roads Organisation, Lt. Gen Harpal Singh briefing Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh about the road and bridge projects in Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, at New Delhi.
Director General, Border Roads Organisation, Lt. Gen Harpal Singh briefing Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh about the road and bridge projects in Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, at New Delhi.

Director General, Border Roads Organisation, Lt. Gen Harpal Singh briefing Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh about the road and bridge projects in Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, at New Delhi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR