Director Finance H&ME Mohammad Rafiq Passes Away At AIIMS

SRINAGAR: Director Finance Health and Medical Education Department, Mohammad Rafiq, has passed away, officials said on Friday.

He had suffered a stroke earlier this week and was flown to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi where he died, they said.

“Sad to announce the demise of Director Finance H&ME Department (Mohammad) Rafiq at AIIMS where he was flown after suffering a stroke,” DIPR said a tweet.