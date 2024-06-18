Director Agriculture reviews Kharif Crop preparedness at SM Farm Chinore

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: The Director Agriculture, Jammu, S. Arvinder Singh Reen today visited SM Farm Chinore to assess the readiness for the upcoming Kharif season, with a particular focus on various varieties of paddy crops.

This visit aimed to ensure robust preparations for the cultivation of different paddy varieties, including the Basmati 370, a special Basmati variety synonymous with the region of Jammu.

During the visit, the Director inspected the facilities and reviewed the preparedness of paddy crop, emphasizing the seed multiplication process from breeder seed to foundation seed is a critical aspect of ensuring high-quality seed supply for farmers. Discussions were held with Manager, Chinore farm and staff present at the farm to gather insights and address any challenges anticipated for the cultivation season.

The Director highlighted the significance of enhancing agricultural productivity through the adoption of improved seed varieties and modern farming techniques.

The Director commended the efforts of SM Farm Chinore in advancing agricultural innovation and gave continued support to further enhance the productivity and quality of crops in the region.

The visit concluded with a positive outlook for the forthcoming Kharif season, with assurances from the Director Agriculture that the department would continue to extend its full support to farmers for achieving a successful harvest.