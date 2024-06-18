Declining business activity in Jammu cause of concern: CTF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Chamber of Traders Federation today expressed concern over the declining business activity in Jammu region and urged for immediate steps to increase liquidity in market place so as to give a much needed push to the business.

In a meeting held today under the stewardship of Neeraj Anand, patron CTF, members and stakeholders expressed concern over the falling business sentiment in a traditionally trade based economy of Jammu, low business volumes and rising expenses are leading to unprecedented pressures thus putting survival of businesses at stake, observed many.

To make things worse ambiguity in various revenue laws and long delays of over 8-10 years in settling certain issues is denying businesses adequate capital under various schemes, be it use of nomenclature like Gair Mumkin Khad confused with water bodies or Nazool land or policy paralysis of maintaining complete “mum’ with regards to regularized land under State Government backed “Roshni” scheme and many more such issues has “blocked” much of value available for business development in Jammu. Even in the mainstay sector of J&K Economy-Horticulture, stake holders and investors in trade are facing survival issues due to non-renewal of lease deeds of Jammu Fruit Mandi. Non-renewal of lease deeds or land pledged as security getting caught in revenue Jargons in turn prevents renewal of bank limits.

In many cases inheritance issue wherein transition of family properties in natural course is stuck due to “silence” of those approached for the job. The officer concerned express helplessness citing no clear cut policy on such issues thus leaving the general public battle the vagaries of life on their own. This catch-22 situation has increased the mental stress level and increase in depression cases is seen amongst the small and medium businessmen shared a few traders.

Although many committees have been formed to resolve such issues but little progress is visible on ground till date, was the common sentiment shared by stakeholders.

Anand urged the administration to expedite the process of removing bottlenecks and treat economic issues with due sensitivity and urgency. He also touched upon payments pending of local vendors under various Government projects besides the all important issue of security revamp in view of the upcoming Shree Amarnathji Yatra.