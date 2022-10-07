DIPR presents Nukkad Natak at MAM College

Nasha Mukt Abhiyan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: The artists of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today presented a theme based on Nukkad at Government M.A.M College to promote Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.

Incharge Principal of the College, Sanjay Karlupia was the chief guest on the occasion.

The objective of organising the event was to spread awareness among the students about the disastrous consequences of drug abuse and encourage them to contribute their bit in the eradication of the menace from the society.

The event was conducted under the supervision of Joint Director Information Jammu, Sapna Kotwal.

Faculty members, students witnessed the play with great enthusiasm. Artists who presented Nukkad Natak on the theme received a lot of applause from the audience.