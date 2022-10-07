Ashok Koul holds meeting with leaders deputed for Himachal Pradesh elections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) impelled the party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to discharge their dedicated services in poll bound state of Himachal Pradesh.

Ashok Koul accompanied by party’s All Morchas Incharge Munish Sharma who is also “Himachal Election Pravasi Prabhari” was addressing the meeting at the party headquarter, here today.

To support and extend help in the further strengthening of organizational structure just before the neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh faces Assembly elections, dozens of BJP leaders are camping in different areas of the state to discharge their services.

Rajeev Charak, Suraj Singh, Manmohan Singh, Jaideep Sambyal and other Pravasi leaders participated in the meeting.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the meeting, exhorted the party leaders to follow the foot-steps and teachings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party President JP Nadda and other senior dedicated leadership of BJP. He said that the recent rallies of Modi ji, Amit Shah ji in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are testimonials that BJP is going to mark its presence in approaching Assembly elections with a ‘Big-Bang’.

“Supplement the sincere working of these dedicated leaders with your extra efforts”, Koul told party leaders deputed in Himachal Pradesh.

Munish Sharma, on the occasion, discussed the ground report of organizational structure in Himachal Pradesh whereas he also discussed the issues presented in the reporting by party leaders with Ashok Koul. He also assured the senior party leadership of best effort by the party leaders in Himachal Pradesh.