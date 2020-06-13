Digitization of land records

Full and comprehensive digitalization and consequent streamlining of land records has been on the cards for some time in order to attend to settlement works in addition to making the entire process of accessing such records by the people in Jammu and Kashmir hassles free, available in transparent and quick mode. To undertake the assignment which is of immense importance due to host of reasons, scanning and digitization process has been going on under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in Revenue Training Institute, Bemina Srinagar.

Not drawing a pessimist note as usually is associated with Revenue and related issues, against a target of 2.46 crore, nearly more than one crore documents, as on date, stand scanned and the quality of such work too cross checked. That is quite encouraging. Since the documents comprise old revenue maps, around 27000, scanning work on more than half as much too is reportedly done. We observe that monitoring, though not on regular required basis, is being done in the instant matter primarily to ensure that the entire process was done in expeditious form. In this connection, recent visit of one of the Advisors to Lieutenant Governor visiting the Revenue Training Institute along with other concerned officers to assess the level of the work is appreciated. More of such visits and interaction with the Revenue personnel as also knowing about problems, if any and resolving them would result in fulfilling of targets with speed.