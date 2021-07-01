Digital India country’s slogan of strength in 21st century: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Digital India is the country’s slogan of strength in the 21st century, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while interacting with beneficiaries of the DIKSHA scheme, via video conferencing.

The country is celebrating today the completion of six years of Digital India.

“If there is zeal for innovation, there is a passion for its quick adaptation in the country. This is why Digital India is India’s resolution, the practice of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Digital India is the 21st century’s slogan of India’s strength,” the Prime Minister said.

“Whether it is issuance of driving licence, or birth certificate or payment of electricity bill, water bill, or income tax return, these can now be processed via Digital India platform faster and easier now…Even in villages, these things are being done through CSC centres,” he added.

DIKSHA is an initiative that leverages existing highly scalable and flexible digital infrastructures while keeping teachers at the centre.

Diksha portal will enable, accelerate and amplify solutions in the realm of teacher education. It will aid teachers to learn and train themselves for which assessment resources will be available. It will help teachers to create training content, profile, in-class resources, assessment aids, news and announcement and connect with the teacher community, the government portal said. (Agency)