DIG tours far flung Police Stations in Reasi, interacts with cops

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 12: DIG Udhampur Reasi Range, Suleman Choudhary in a two days tour to far flung hilly area Police Stations in Reasi, adjoining long boundaries with district Shopian and Kulgam of Kashmir zone, reviewed police functioning and interacted with officers and jawans.

During the visit, the DIG inspected Police Station; Chasana, Mahore and Arnas. A review of progress on crime investigation, Inquests & complaints was made. He appreciated the initiative of these police stations to upload all off-line complaints on the CCTNS portal so that progress could be monitored on-line by the senior formation.

During an overview of infrastructure of these units, the Officer was briefed about the difficulties faced by the jawans while moving on non-motorable hilly steep slopes and performing duties in rented small buildings.

DIG interacted with Jawans posted there at Mahore, Chassana and Arnas area, listened to their reports and also assured for redressal of their genuine issues at the earliest.

A review of CCTNS of these Police station was also conducted where investigating officers were directed to personally learn the typing and computer operating skills so that soon their dependence upon CCTNS operators is overcome. DIG Suleman Choudhary complemented the team for becoming first district to completely switch over to CCTNS by complying all requirements of CCTNS portal.

Security review of Police Station Chasana, Mahore and Arnas was also conducted by DIG UR Range and the officials were briefed to remain extra alert during the time of summer as boundaries of these areas touch with Kashmir valley.

SSP Reasi Shailender Singh assured the Deputy Inspector General of all possible effects to keep the peace maintained at any cost. ASP Reasi Surjeet Kumar, SDPO Mahore Dr Khalid Ashraf & SDPO Arnas Dr Satish Kumar assured complete compliance on duty & responsibility of police.

Word on security of vital installations viz Salal Dam, Railway bridge under construction at Kauri, Railway tunnels, other Railway bridges and security camps was also specially mentioned.

Jawans were briefed to work with zeal as well as dedication to curb the menace of bovine smuggling, narcotics and other crime in the area. They were also briefed to work for maintenance of communal harmony, brotherhood and peace in the area.

DIG also interacted with jawans performing their duties at nakas and officers of sister agencies deployed in the district.