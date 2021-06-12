65th GB meeting of Narayana Superspeciality Hospital held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: The 65th meeting of Governing Body (GB) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal was held here today wherein several important decisions were taken for future growth of the hospital and further enhancing its operational capacities and standards of patient care in sync with the emerging requirements.

While expressing satisfaction over functioning of the hospital, particularly during the challenging situation due to pandemic, the Governing Body, interalia, felt the need for working out the strategies for further strengthening the wherewithal in the identified specialities, more so where the footfall of the patients is likely to be very high, as well as to meet any future challenges.

It was informed in the meeting that the number of ICU beds and ventilators are being increased in the Hospital to further strengthen healthcare facilities for Covid and non-Covid patients. Likewise, another Oxygen Generation Plant of 750 LPM capacity is being installed which will become operational very soon. It is pertinent to mention that a 425 LPM Oxygen Plant and a 20 KL LMO storage facility are already functioning in the hospital.

Taking stock of the outreach activities of the hospital, the GB was apprised that the Hospital is starting 6 satellite clinics during the current financial year for the benefit of the people of remote areas. Out of these, 3 clinics have already been made operational at Udhampur, Rajouri and R S Pura while the process for establishing remaining 3 such clinics at Kathua, Doda and Sunderbani is going on.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Member Shrine Board and GB Chairman of the Hospital, chaired the meeting and Maj Gen S K Sharma (Retd), Member Shrine Board; Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Viren Shetty, Group Chief Operating Officer, NH; and Cdr. Navneet Bali, Director, Northern Region, NH; who all are members of the GB, participated in the deliberations. Shetty participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Hem Kant Prasher, Chief Accounts Officer, SMVDSB; Dr Gopal K Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH and M Muthu Mathavan, Facility Director of the hospital, also took part in the deliberations.