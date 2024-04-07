DIG suspends Janipur PS’s MHC, initiates inquiry against SHO

Poor maintenance of record

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: Taking strong exception of the poor maintenance of record at Janipur Police Station (PS), the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JSK) Range, Dr Sunil Gupta, has ordered the suspension of MHC of the Police Station besides initiating a departmental inquiry against the SHO.

A show cause notice has also been served to the SDPO Jammu West for the alleged negligence in maintenance of the record.

On Friday, Dr Gupta conducted a surprise visit to the Police Station Janipur and inspected the MHC room, Malkhana, and Hawalat Barracks of the jawans.

During the inspection, he emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the Police Station and its surrounding areas, especially with the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He directed the SDPO West, SHO Janipur and other staff to remain vigilant in their areas of responsibility.

Additionally, he instructed them to address public grievances promptly, with special attention to female complainants and cases related to NDPS, road accidents, and land disputes.

The DIG JSK Range observed discrepancies in the maintenance of various registers including the NCR Register, Mahila Desk Register, Cyber Register, CCTV Register, NDPS Register, Land Dispute Register, and Tyohar Register.

As a result, he recommended the suspension of the MHC of Police Station Janipur.

Furthermore, a departmental inquiry was initiated against the SHO Janipur Inspector Sudesh Kumar due to poor supervision, and a show-cause notice was issued against the SDPO Bakshi Nagar Syed Zaheer Abbas Zafferi.

Dr Gupta also provided necessary directives to strengthen the beat system of Police Station Janipur.