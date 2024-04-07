DGP sanctions Rs 1.31 cr welfare loan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: The Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain has sanctioned a welfare loan to the tune of Rs 1.31 crores in favour of 102 police personnel in order to help them meet their urgent financial requirements.

A statement said that a welfare loan of Rs 1.14 crore has been sanctioned in favour of 88 police personnel to help them meet their expenses on account of their or their wards’ marriage.

It said the sanctioned amount ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Similarly, Rs 15.50 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 11 police personnel for their ward’s higher education purpose and this amount ranges from Rs 50000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Besides 50000 each has been sanctioned in favour of three police personnel for performing religious obligations.

Pertinently, the welfare relief and welfare loan amounting to the tune of over Rs 7.30 crore has been sanctioned in favour of 537 Police personnel including SPOs this year so far.