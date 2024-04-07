Stones pelted in Kashmir earlier being used to make developed J&K: Modi

Every State, citizen has right over JK: Shah

*Mission completed after abrogation of Art 370

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the stones pelted by stone pelters in the Kashmir valley are being used to make developed Jammu and Kashmir and added that the party’s mission to remove Article 370 has been completed.

Addressing a massive election rally at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said removal of Article 370 which granted special status to erstwhile State was our mission and this mission has been completed.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“Earlier stones were pelted in Kashmir. We have collected all those stones. And Modi is using those stones to make Viksit (developed) Jammu and Kashmir,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described as “shameful” the act of Congress party asking “Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai (how does it concern Kashmir)”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a rally in Rajasthan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking on Article 370 instead of development works.

“Are Bhai, Yahan Ke Logon Se Kya Wasta Hai (what has it got to do with the people here)?” Kharge is heard asking in the clip. The Congress chief also incorrectly referred to Article 371 instead of Article 370.

“I would like to remind the Congress Party that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and every State and citizen has the right over J&K, just as people of the UT have right over the rest of India,” Shah said.

He said the Congress doesn’t know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir.

“But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress Party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India,” the Home Minister said, adding such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares of the unity and integrity of the nation.

People will certainly answer Congress, Shah said.

“And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi Government. However, it is only expected of the Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now,” the Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda also seized on the issue to slam the Congress.

In a post on X, he said, “Another day, another gem from Congress! Kharge Ji displays the typical Congress mindset which wanted Jammu and Kashmir to remain disconnected from the rest of India. He doesn’t even know that the Article in question is Article 370 and not 371.”

Jammu and Kashmir will remain an integral part of India, the BJP chief said, adding that the removal of Article 370 is very much linked to national pride and the unity as well as integrity of India.

The Congress will never understand such emotions, he said.

In his rally at Saharanpur, Modi today launched a blistering attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc, saying their aim is to earn “commission” after coming to power while the BJP-led NDA is working with a “mission” to make India a developed nation.

“During its rule, the Congress’ focus was on earning commissions. The INDI Alliance too aims to earn commission after coming to power but the NDA and Modi sarkar is on a mission,” the Prime Minister said.

“I am seeing the first election in the country, where the opposition is not claiming victory, but is only contesting the elections, so that the tally of the BJP can be kept below 370 and those of the NDA fewer than 400,” he said.

Modi said the Congress manifesto carries a Muslim League imprint and a part of it is dominated by leftists.

He also said the BJP Government has ended the practice of instant triple talaq. “We enacted a strong law in the interest of crores of Muslim sisters, and re-established their families,” he added.

“The BJP has won the trust of people, the BJP has won the hearts of people. The biggest reason for this is that the BJP does not work for rajniti, but ‘raashtraniti’. For the BJP, nation comes first. It is not a slogan, but an ‘article of faith’ for the BJP,” he said.