Dhanwantri Jayanti celebrated with great enthusiasm

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Lord Dhanwantri Jayanti and Ayurveda Day was celebrated with fervour and gaiety across Jammu region today.

Indigenous Medicines Organisation (IMO) commemorated the Jayanti of Lord Dhanwantri the God of Ayurveda by organising a grand function in the premises of Vaghhatt Chikitsa Kendra here at Mastgarh under the chairmanship of Dr K K Gandotra former Deputy Director ISM in which large number of professionals participated.

Dr Virender Mahajan former president J&K Registration Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicines while paying tribute to Lord Dhanwantri stressed on need to educate people about the life style as mentioned in Ayurveda under Swastvriita and Yoga.

Dr Mahesh Sharma general secretary of IMO while speaking on the occasion, appealed Lt Governor J&K for announcement of two more Ayurvedic colleges in J&K. There is a great need for state of art Ayurvedic Colleges in the country and J&K should take a lead in this regard, he added.

The vote of thanks was presented by Sanjeev Kumar, secretary IMO.

Dhanwantri Jayanti & Ayurveda Day was also celebrated in the premises of Rahul Pharma Gangyal near here which was attended by large number of Ayurvedic professionals and industrialists.

Dr Virender Mahajan , the CEO of Rahul Pharma spoke in detail about the magic effect of certain herbs and classical formulations in the management of chronic diseases.

Dr Mahesh Sharma general secretary, IMO said every year the Ayurveda Day is celebrated on Dhanwantri Jayanti. He further clarified that it is not the time of competition or rivalry but it is the time to fight the disease unitedly.

District Ayush Office, Doda in collaboration with district administration, Doda, celebrated the National Ayurveda Day ( Dhanwantri Jayanti) with great enthusiasm and zeal.

DC Doda Harvinder Singh, along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, inaugurated the programme and free Ayurvedic Medical Camp. The inauguration was followed by informative sessions on the benefits of Ayurveda.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Doda emphasized the role of Yoga in day to day life and exhorted upon the need to grow and use the local medicinal plants in day-to-day requirements.

The programme was attended by CEO Doda Parshotam Goria, District Ayush Officer, Dr Ajay Tikoo, retired officers and officials of the department, PRIs, local people and officials of District Ayush Department Doda.