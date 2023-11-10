DPAP emerging as strong alternative in J&K: Azad

PDP leader Yatoo joins Azad’s party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: The former PDP leader, who was also formerly with Congress as general secretary, Abdul Ahad Yatoo from Pattan today joined the DPAP in presence of party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Yatoo got emotional and broke down during the joining ceremony and said that Jammu and Kashmir can only be led by Ghulam Nabi Azad who holds a strong grip on administration, and have a vision for his people.

“My heart was always with you though I was physically somewhere else,” he told Azad while joining the party fold. “The life seemed meaningless and very tough in your absence.”

Speaking on the occasion, Azad said that it was his commitment to bring merit to fore. “We have a policy to encourage those who stand in the line on the basis of merit not for having any good connections with the party higher ups. In this party any worker can be one of the senior leaders if he proves his worth,” he said.

He said hard work, competence are actually the benchmarks in our party for anyone to grow. Azad said that he can welcome anyone in its fold but tainted and corrupt are not tolerated.

“While I have throughout my career cared for my image and served people without any personal interests, I want all of you to take the same route and serve people selflessly. You will see people will respect you and won’t need to go door to door for campaigning. Because people will have respect for you,” he told his party workers and leaders on the occasion.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Mohd Amin Bhatt Provincial president, general secretary Choudhary Haroon Khatana, Salman Nizami chief spokesperson, Saleem Parray official spokesperson, Sujada Bashir spokesperson, Shafiq Shabnam Provincial general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Palpuri and others.