DGP visits Ladakh, assures adequate funds for housing, training of policemen

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited various police establishments in Ladakh region and assured all possible support including funds for procurement of vehicles besides housing and training of the personnel particularly special police officers.
The police chief also visited forward areas including Neoma Fukste and Demchok bordering China to meet the policemen deployed there, a police spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)
