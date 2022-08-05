DGP visits Hazratbal, Lal Chowk areas; interacts with officers, jawans

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today afternoon visited Hazratbal, Lal Chowk areas of the Srinagar city to take stock of the on ground deployment of Police and CRPF personnel in view of Ashooora and forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

He visited Police Station Ahmadnagar, Hazratbal Srinagar where he interacted with the Police and CRPF personnel besides reviewed crime records of the Police Station.

The DGP was accompanied by ADG CRPF Daljit Singh Choudhary, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector Ms Charu Sinha and DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar.

Interacting with Police and CRPF Jawans & officers, the DGP said that JK Police alongwith CRPF and other security forces have achieved good results on different fronts. He stressed for alertness and quick response to any incident and directed for joint deployment/patrolling and area domination for restricting the movement of anti-nation and anti peace elements. The DGP said that due to well planned and coordinated efforts of Police and security forces there is huge improvement in the overall security scenario of the UT.

Stressing quick response to the problems of the people, the DGP said that the grievances of the people have to be addressed genuinely on priority. He emphasized working in cooperation with the people to curb the crimes. The DGP also inspected the Police Station Ahmadnagar accommodation.

While interacting with the jawans and officers of Police and CRPF working in the Police Station, the DGP enquired about the available facilities. He impressed upon the personnel to be more dedicated towards professional duties and continue to work for safety, security of the people. He directed for intensified efforts against the war on drugs adding that it is our responsibility to protect our youth who are falling to the drugs.

SP Hazratbal, Mashkoor Ahmad, officers of CRPF 21 Bn. and other jurisdictional officers apprised the DGP regarding the security scenario of their jurisdiction.

Later, the DGP, J&K, accompanied by the top officers including DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF Mathew A John, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and SSP Security Kashmir Shiekh Zulfikar Azad visited Lal Chowk area and also interacted with officers and jawans of Police and CRPF.