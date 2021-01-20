DGP thanks LG, Admin for sanctioning SOG, BDS as specified category of JKP

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for sanctioning Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) as a classified category of Jammu Kashmir Police.

DGP also thanked JK administration for clearing promotion of IGsP, DIsG and other IPS officers of Jammu Kashmir Police.

Singh thanked the Lieutenant Governor Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary J&K B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, Home secretary Shaleen Kabra and said the sanction would give a formal structure to elite wings of Jammu and Kashmir Police and enable drawl of the hardship allowance for specified category of JK Police. He said this will boost the morale of the Jawans and motivate them for better performance in challenging circumstances.

DGP has also congratulated the IPS officers and their families who have been cleared for the promotion by the Departmental Promotion Committee yesterday. He has wished them all the best and good luck.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Home Minister and Union Home Secretary for their clearance to hold DPC in respect of IPS officers due for promotion as on First of January 2021 in the erstwhile JK cadre.

The Home Department has issued an order with reference to the government order No 72-F of 2019 of 16 January 2019 and government order No Home-878 of 2019 dated 1 August 2019 to this effect. The decision will benefit 2288 officers and Jawans working on the anti militancy front and 179 Bomb Disposal Squad personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary J&K B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, Advisor to LG Ladakh Umang Narula, Home secretary J&K Shaleen Kabra and DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has cleared the promotion of 1996 batch IPS officers to the rank of ADGP which includes IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP Crime J&K M. K. Sinha, and IGP Armed Jammu Zone Danesh Rana.

The DPC also cleared three DIsG of 2007 IPS batch DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Sujit Kumar, DIG Jammu Kathua Samba Range Vivek Gupta, DIG North Kashmir Range M. Suleman Choudhary for confirmation as DIsG and DIG Doda Kishtwar Ramban Range Abdul Jabbar for selection grade level 13 (IPS, 2008 Batch) 2017 IPS batch officers Nikhil Borkar, Mohita Sharma, anushree and Anayat Choudhary have been cleared for promotion as SsP in the said DPC.