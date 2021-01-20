Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in innovation

NEW DELHI: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have been ranked as the top five states in innovation in Niti Aayog’s second Innovation Index released on Wednesday.

The index, released by Niti Aayog’s Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, has been developed on the lines of the Global Innovation Index.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar have been ranked at the bottom of the index.

Karnataka topped the index for the second year in a row.

Among Union Territories, Delhi topped the chart, while in the North-Eastern and hill states category Himachal Pradesh occupied the top spot.

“Amongst major states, the average innovation score is 25.35. Karnataka tops at 42.5, which is attributable to its strong number of venture capital deals, registered GIs (Geographical Indications) and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) exports.

“Karnataka’s high FDI inflow has also enhanced the innovation capabilities of the state,” the India Innovation Index 2020 said.

Maharashtra was ranked second with an innovation score of 38, while Bihar finished last at 14.5. (AGENCIES)