DGP sanctions Rs 2.12 cr welfare loans, relief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: The Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu & Kashmir, RR Swain, has approved over Rs 2.12 crore in welfare loans and relief for 134 police personnel, addressing critical financial needs.

These funds, allocated from the Central Police Welfare Fund, aim to support police personnel in various personal and familial circumstances.

Highlights of the disbursements include Rs 1 lakh each for 25 personnel, Rs 1.50 lakh each for 39 personnel towards marriage expenses, and a substantial Rs 1.5 crore for medical treatments of police personnel or their dependents.

Additionally, Rs 1.5 lakh each has been granted to four personnel for higher education expenses of their children.

In addition to these welfare loans, Rs 12.70 lakh in welfare relief has been sanctioned for 37 police personnel, emphasizing non-refundable financial assistance where applicable.

The J&K Police Headquarters extends these welfare schemes comprehensively across all ranks, including families of martyr police personnel and SPOs.