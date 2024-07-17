SUF to hold All Women Bike ride from Jammu to Siachen

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Under the theme “Ride with Pride, Honoring Siachen Bravehearts,” the Shakti Udghosh Foundation (SUF) will host an all-women motorcycle ride from Jammu to Siachen with the goal of empowering women and show appreciation for the heroic actions of our armed forces.

The bike rally is planned to occur from July 18 to 28. Convener Shakti Udghosh Foundation, Dr. Preeti Choudhary announced that they are arranging a special all-women motorcycle ride from Jammu to Siachen to raise awareness about different Government programs for women’s empowerment and safety. The initiative aims to showcase the determination and fortitude of women while also shedding light on important issues like women’s education, health, and self-sufficiency.

Preeti said, “In the event a total of 12 to 15 enthusiastic bikers will be joining us, along with our dedicated Shakti Udghosh volunteers who will be assisting throughout the event. We believe that with the people’s support, we can make a significant impact and inspire many women across the region.” She also appealed to authorities for providing necessary security and any other assistance during the expedition.