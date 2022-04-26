DGP reviews security, other arrangements for yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 26: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh reviewed the security plan and other arrangements to be made by the J&K Police in coordination with other security agencies to ensure smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), 2022.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, DIG-DKR Range Dr Sunil Gupta Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam, Commander 11 Sector Brigadier Yogesh Sharma, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma, Commandant 84 Bn CRPF, Additional SP Ramban Rajni Sharma and various other senior officers.

While inspecting the arrangements at newly constructed Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote and proposed yatra camp site at Banihal, the DGP discussed the joint mechanism and planning evolved by J&K Police and other security forces for smooth and peaceful stay and travelling plan for the Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

While taking stock of the traffic management and other security measures on National Highway in district Ramban, the DGP emphasized for increased coordination and communication among the forces to prepare for quick response for the security and assistance of yatris.

The DGP passed on spot directions to strengthen security and surveillance cover at all designated places by installing high-tech CCTV cameras and other equipments to monitor and control the security scenario.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the DGP about the boarding and lodging capacity and other facilities established at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote.

During his visit to Lamber, Banihal, SDM Banihal briefed DGP about the arrangements which are proposed to be made for SANJY-22 at Lamber site.

DGP J&K along with other officials also went through Navyuga Tunnel from Banihal towards Qazigund and later came back. At Banihal side of Navyuga Tunnel, DGP visited Navyuga control room and interacted with officials there. He also inspected checking at Toll Plaza designed for thorough frisking of vehicles and briefed the police personnel to expedite and smoothen the process of checking.

During a brief meeting at Chanderkote, the SSP Ramban presented a power point presentation regarding the detailed security plan and mechanism to be adopted for the security of devotees at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote, Shri Amarnathji Yatra Camp Banihal and on National Highway. She also apprised the DGP about the current security scenario of the district.

The DGP was also briefed about the deployment plan and disaster management mechanism at different locations to provide quick assistance to the pilgrims in case of any eventuality.