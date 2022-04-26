Omar asks YNC functionaries to strengthen party base

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 26: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today presided over a meeting of South Zone Youth NC functionaries at Srinagar.

Party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, YNC provincial president Salman Ali Sagar, Deputy political secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri, YNC South Zone president Peerzada Feroze, YNC Provincial functionaries, YNC district presidents, vice district presidents of Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag district were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, YNC functionaries apprised Omar Abdullah about the plethora of issues concerning the youth across the South Kashmir Districts. The YNC functionaries individually spoke on the occasion and flagged up various organisational matters with him who was all ears to the issues flagged up by the functionaries and assured them that the suggestions put forth by the functionaries will be given precedence at every level.

“YNC is inseparable from the party’s parent body. It has a prominent place in history as a springboard for the upcoming party leaders,” Omar said.

He said that having young educated youth in the party will help in the continuation of the party as a vital force. He asked the functionaries to shoulder people’s worries by airing them at all appropriate forums. He asked the functionaries to continue to remain in touch with people, particularly youth at Halqa, block and District level.

While interacting with the party Vice President, the YNC functionaries said that the promises made to the unemployed youth of Kashmir with regards to their empowerment, employment have turned out to be a pipe dream. The youth, they stated, are feeling rapidly disempowered and most of them tend to believe that their voices are not being heard.

The trend is more depressing in South Kashmir districts, as the entire South Kashmir districts have been at the receiving end since 2015, they said adding that the years following 2015 only witnessed manifold spike in their issues on account of depleting job avenues, absence of an enabling environment to pursue their vocations. “The continued political instability, undemocratic rule, pervasive insecurity and soaring unemployment have increased levels of scepticism as never before. The claims of the incumbent government with regards to the creation of employment have turned out hollow,” they said.