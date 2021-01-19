DGP reviews implementation of CCTNS in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh here today chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) in the Jammu and Kashmir at Police Headquarters.

IGP Crime J&K MK Sinha, IGP Headquarters PHQ Gareeb Dass, DIG South Kashmir Range Atul Goel, AIG CIV PHQ Rajesh Bali and officers from Crime Branch and PHQ attended the meeting at PHQ and IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, DIG NKR M Suleman Choudhary, all district SSPs of Jammu and Kashmir Zones attended the meeting through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that the CCTNS is a platform which when fully implemented will help in prevention and investigation of crime cases in a desired manner and at a faster pace.

During the review, the DGP impressed upon the district SSPs to encourage and motivate the field officers to update the system by filling in information in different columns so that optimum use of CCTNS is ensured. He advised the officers particularly the SSPs to make full use of different features of the software and update it by filling the crime figures which will go a long way in studying the patterns of crime.

While referring of the crime against women, children and other vulnerable sections of the society, the DGP said that different helplines established must be functional 24X7 along with the Women Police Stations and Women Police Cells established in all the districts including police districts of the UT.

The DGP also impressed upon the officers to take full advantage of different schemes of Center and UT Governments with regard to establishing as well as upgrading of Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU). The DGP also said that he has already given directions with regard to enhancing the communication by procuring and putting to use dedicated smart mobile phones for updating CCTNS networking.

On the onset of the meeting, the Nodal officer for CCTNS, IGP Crime J&K MK Sinha gave a detailed presentation on the various aspects and steps being taken to improve the working on the network system which in turn will be very fruitful in investigating different crime cases.