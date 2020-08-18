DGP reviews functioning of Crime Branch

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited Crime Branch Headquarters here and reviewed the functioning of Crime Branch and discussed the measures to enhance its capabilities.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, SJM Gillani and IGP (CIV) PHQ Alok Kumar.

The review meeting was attended by IGP Crime MK Sinha, SSP Crime Kashmir, Imtiyaz Ismail Parray and officers of Crime Headquarter and Crime Branch Kashmir. SSP Crime Branch Jammu, Shailender Singh, SP Anti Narcotic Task Force Jammu Vinay Sharma and other officers of Crime Branch Jammu attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the officers deliberated upon functioning of different wings of Crime Branch including Crime Branch Jammu, Crime Branch Kashmir, Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), CCTNS, State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), Photo Section, Finger Printing and Canine Section. The issues of these wings along with different proposals with regard to the infrastructure and staff were discussed threadbare.

IGP Crime Branch J&K gave a detailed power point presentation regarding the functioning of Crime Branch.

The performance of newly created Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) was reviewed. DGP expressed his satisfaction with the performance of ANTF and urged the officers to work with greater zeal and eradicate the menace of drug trafficking.

The DGP emphasized that Crime Branch is the premiere investigation wing of J&K Police and assured all support to make the Crime Branch more effective. He said a number of measures have been taken to strengthen this wing by providing additional manpower and resources. A few proposals with regard to infrastructure, manpower, latest equipments, computer hardware and software are under process.

Singh assured that all the issues and proposals under the purview of PHQ will be looked into favourably and those with UT government will be followed up.