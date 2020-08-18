Advisor Khan visits Juvenile Observation Home

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today visited Juvenile Observation Home, Harwan and inspected various facilities and services being provided to the Juvenile inmates there.

The Advisor was accompanied by Mission Director, ICPS, Shabnam Kamili and other senior officers of the department.

He took a detailed round of the centre and inspected the different facilities and services present for the Juveniles there. He also inspected the medical care facility there and directed the concerned officers to keep adequate stock of medical supplies available besides other medical equipments.

Advisor Khan also interacted with the Juvenile inmates of the Observation Home and said that positive changes are visible in the attitude of the inmates. He stressed upon the officials to provide all necessary help and facilities to the Juveniles.

He also inspected the COVID-19 isolation centre established at the observation home. He directed the concerned officials to conduct COVID test for all the incoming juvenile inmates so that the virus is contained besides following other necessary SOPs and health advisories.

During the visit, Mission Director, ICPS briefed the Advisor about the functioning of the observation home. She gave a detailed account of the activities and other facilities available at the centre and requested for educational facility, short term skill development courses and playground for recreational activities of the inmates.

Advisor Khan later held a brief interaction with the staff of the observation home. He lauded efforts of the concerned staff and department in this regard and said that all of these demands will be looked into on priority and all possible facilitation will be provided to the centre.