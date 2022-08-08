DGP reviews arrangements of Machail Yatra, security scenario of Kishtwar-Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR/RAMBAN, Aug 8: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh visited Kishtwar today to take stock of the arrangements and security of the ongoing Machail Yatra and chaired officers meeting to review the security scenario of the districts of Kishtwar and Ramban.

The top cop also took aerial survey of the far-flung areas of the Kishtwar district. He was accompanied by the ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh. He first visited Machail and was joined by SSP Kistwar Shafqat Hussain.

Interacting with the Police and CISF officers and Jawans deployed for the annual yatra, the DGP emphasized upon them to work in tandem for the safe and secure pilgrimage which is being held after two years. He stressed that surveillance be maintained 24×7 enroute pilgrimage and directed that security cover be spread over important places, including the “langars” (community kitchens).

The DGP along with ADGP Jammu paid obeisance at the Machail Mata temple and prayed for the peace and welfare of the people of J&K. The officers of Police and CISF apprised the DGP about the measures taken for the smooth and secure Yatra. The DGP also interacted with the local people and gave patient hearing to their grievances. He assured them that all issues pertaining to Police will be sorted out on priority and those pertaining to administration will be conveyed to them.

At the District Police Office Kishtwar, the DGP directed the officers to take stringent action against all those people involved in heinous crimes and those involved in drug peddling. He emphasized upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology including CCTVs, drones to further augment the security of the district. He also directed for continuing actions against anti-national elements.

SSP Kishtwar briefed the DGP about the overall security scenario of the district and regarding the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations and festival of Raksha Bandhan. The meeting besides ADGP Jammu and SSP Kishtwar was attended by ASP Kishtwar Rajinder Singh.

Later, the DGP visited Delta Force Headquarters, Ramban where he had detailed interaction with the GOC Major General Ajay Kumar, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range Sunil Gupta, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma and other territorial officers regarding security scenario and highway security measures.

DIG DKR and SSP Ramban apprised the DGP about the security situation and arrangements for the Independence Day of the range and district respectively.