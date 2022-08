District Pencak Silat C’ship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Daylong Jammu District Pencak Silat Championship was organised at New Indoor Complex, MA Stadium here for both boys and girls under the banner of J&K Sports Council, today.

About 150 players took part in the championship from different clubs of the Jammu district to provide direct entries in the UT level championship, which is scheduled to be held at Srinagar soon.

Arvind Gupta, BJP UT secretary was the chief guest, while Rajeev Sharma, member Sports Council was the guest of honour of the closing ceremony. The championship was inaugurated by Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashok Singh in presence of Gourav Sharma, (Working president) and other members of the Association.

In preteen boys category, Aditya Veer Parhar, Kavish and Shorya won gold medals, while Tanmay, Kanav and Amir Khan secured silver medals, in junior boys category, Devang Sharma, Ridham Bhat and Sonit clinched gold medals, while Akshit, Rahul and Pranay bagged silver medals.

In senior boys, Rahul, Robain, Kamaljeet Bhogal, Karan Chopra, Sumesh Chopra and Aadishwar won gold medals, while Abhishek Singh won silver medal.

In singa girls category, Anagya and Trisha won gold medals, while in macan category, Sadika Gandotra, Akarshita and Ananaya Dogra won gold medals and in preteen category, Stuti, Shargun Verma, Gorvi Arora, Suhani and Reet secured gold medals, while Himani and Kamakshi clinched silver medals.

In pre-junior girls category, Divyani, Vidhi, Mahika and Mansi won gold medals, while Ananaya, Nayonika won silver medals, in junior girls category, Palak Mehta, Antriksha, Rekhi, Vidushi Verma, Sanjana and Simranjot secured gold medals, while Kanika, Aakriti and Samya won silver medals.

In senior girls, Manvi Kattal, Parmeet Kour, Khushi, Janvi Kattal, Anushka and Bhumika Chopra clinched gold medals, while Payal Devi won silver medal.