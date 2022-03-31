DGP releases book ‘Police Control Room Jammu-At a Glance-2022’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 31: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh today released a book titled “Police Control Room Jammu-At a Glance-2022′, compiled by Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, SSP PCR Jammu at Police Headquarters, Jammu.

On this occasion, the DGP said that this book is a good attempt by SSP PCR Jammu to compile and document the various aspects of functioning of PCR Jammu. He said that SSP PCR Jammu has stressed upon with a view to frame a base for permanent record building for all times to come. He also said that data compilation and analysis is the need of the hour, as data is a powerful tool that helps us plan our policing policies to meet the future challenges.

DGP congratulated SSP PCR Jammu and said that this book would be useful for all those working in the Police Control Room. The data so compiled would help in better coordination among other forces/states as well, he added.

Written by Dr M Haseeb Mughal, the book has been compiled with a sole aim to prepare records, update the existing one and formulate new schemes for improving the function of PCR Jammu.

Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain; Spl DG Crime, J&K A K Choudhary; Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF J&K H K Lohia; ADGP Armed J&K, S J M Gillani; ADGP Security J&K, Dr S D Singh Jamwal; ADGP Traffic J&K, T Namgyal; ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh; ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ, M K Sinha and ADGP Coordination PHQ J&K, Danesh Rana and other Police officers were present on the occasion.