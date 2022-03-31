Create common platform for availing all Govt services within a month: Dwivedi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 31: The Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today chaired the maiden meeting of the Working Committee for implementation of the ‘Digital Jammu & Kashmir’ programme in the Union territory.

The Principal Secretary asked the members of the Committee to create a single platform offering all Government services to the citizens within one month. He emphasized making the service delivery simple, accessible and user-friendly.

Dwivedi advised the members to create a single access point for all services covering various Departments. He also asked them to make Portal Multilingual for enabling greater outreach and access.

Moreover, the officers were asked to ensure end-to-end integration of services so as to enable the citizens to avail them from the comforts of their homes. They were asked to synchronize the portal with the payment gateways and make monetary transactions transparent and effortless.

To do away with multiple submission of requisite documentation, which is often similar for various services; the Principal Secretary directed creation of a user-profile on the portal itself where the documents can be uploaded once and later accessed by multiple departments. He further impressed upon the concerned to evolve simplified application formats and reduce the burden of documentation to bare minimum.

The meeting was apprised that initially 170 G2C services are being envisaged to be integrated on the portal. All these services will continue to be regulated under the J&K Public Services Guarantee Act.

With the implementation of this portal, the users will be required to register on the ‘Jan Parichay’ portal only once for access to diverse services, being integrated therein. This citizen-centric service delivery platform will be linked to DigiLocker and the users will be able to apply for multiple services and make e-payments by a single login. Additionally, the portal will also allow tracking of applications and sharing of status through SMS and e-mail notifications. Once processed, the user will be issued the required document without any physical interface with the department(s), the e-copy of which will also be available on the DigiLocker.

The meeting was attended by committee members including Prerna Puri, Secretary IT (Member Secretary); Deputy Director General, NIC; State Informatics Officer and representatives from IIT Jammu, JaKeGA, J&K CSC, Aadhar, CDAC and other officers of the department of Information Technology.