DGP inspects COVID Care facility for police

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh inspected the COVID care facility for policemen at Kisan Ghar Narwal Mandi here today. The facility has been created to meet any exigency in view of second wave of COVID-19.

Accompanied by ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, AIG (Tech) PHQ, Rahul Malik, AIG P&T Rajender Gupta and other officers, the DGP visited all the rooms of the centre and took stock of the facilities available. As many as 22 rooms have been reserved for the care of policemen with mild and moderate symptoms. The facility would be extended as and when required.

The DGP while interacting with the officers at the facility appreciated the efforts of ADGP Jammu, AIG (Tech) PHQ, Medical Superintendent of Police hospital Jammu, officers of Jammu district police for creating this facility in very quick time.

He said that basic treatment facility for police personnel has been created here in the light of JK Police personnel getting exposed to the virus working day in and day out to restrict the spread of the second wave of COVID-19. He said same kind of facility would be made operational in Srinagar.

The DGP also stressed for ensuring implementation of COVID protocol issued by the government from time to time very strictly. He directed the officers to provide all help and assistance to civil administration in its efforts to fight the virus.

The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is playing its role to support the government in fighting the virus with all its resources.

The DGP was informed that facilities like oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ambulance and basic treatment is available at the centre. Medical staff will remain deployed at the centre round the clock for any assistance.

DGP complimented ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, AIG Tech Rahul Malik, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital, Dr Poonam Mahajan and other officers and staff for putting the resources together to prepare this facility for the police personnel turning COVID positive during their day to day sensitive duties.