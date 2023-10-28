DGP inaugurates additional facilities at Police Hospital Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, accompanied by Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), Dr Rubinder Kaur today visited Police Hospital Jammu, where he inaugurated various more facilities for the hospital.

IGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, IGP Armed Jammu, M N Tiwari , DIsG Shreedhar Patil, Sarah Rizvi, Nisha Nathyal, among other officers were present on the occasion.

As per a statement, the DGP inaugurated a labour room, prostho lab (dental), FNAC section and fully automated biochemistry analyzer of pathology, and other additional facilities for the hospital.

He complimented the Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu, Dr Meenakshi Kotwal, and her team for providing excellent medicare facilities to the police personnel and their families.

He said that the police headquarter has been keen and concerned in making the police hospitals as state-of-the-art healthcare where the members of the police pariwar have access to the specialist medicare facilities.

He advised the doctors to work with more dedication in providing best possible health care services to policemen and their families.

The Chairperson PWWA, Dr Rubinder Kaur appreciated the efforts put in by the medical superintendent of the Police Hospital Jammu in providing better health care facilities to the police personnel. She hoped that they would continue to work with the same dedication to serve members of the Police Pariwar.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Meenakshi Kotwal thanked DGP J&K and other guests for gracing the occasion. She also briefed about the functioning and facilities available in the hospital through power point presentation.

She assured that police hospitals would continue in providing better health services to police personnel and their families.

Earlier, the DGP J&K visited Delta Force Headquarters at Dharmund in Ramban district where he discussed present security scenario of DKR range & UR range with the Army & Police Officers.

During the DGP’s visit, a threadbare discussion was held regarding the present security scenario and existing challenges. The officers also discussed highway security measures.

The DGP emphasized for enhancing synergy between the forces and for putting in joint efforts in eliminating the remaining terrorists in J&K. Counter measures for narco trade were also discussed.