Justice Tashi visits Distt Jail, Palash, Parisha, Home for Aged in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 27: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee accompanied by Rajni Rabstan and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, who is also holding the charge of Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee, today visited District Jail Kathua, Palash (Home for Boys), Parisha (Home for Girls), One Stop Center/Shelter Home for women in distress and Home for the Aged and Infirm run by an NGO to take stock of the facilities being provided to the inmates.

On his arrival, Justice Tashi was warmly received by Principal District & Sessions Judge, Superintendent, District Jail Kathua, DySP Headquarters and Secretary, DLSA Kathua. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was accorded to Justice Tashi who subsequently inspected various facilities available in the District Jail Kathua like Legal Aid Clinic, e-Mulakat Center, VC facility, STD facility, Kitchen and dining area, dispensary and a dental centre.

Justice Tashi also inspected the only female barrack and five male barracks and had an interaction with the inmates. He also enquired about their wellbeing and progress of their cases. During interaction, a couple of inmates requested for providing them Legal Aid Counsel as the privately engaged counsels by them were not delivering as per their expectations.

Considering their requests, Justice Tashi issued on the spot instructions to the Deputy Chief LADC Kathua to appear on behalf of undertrial whose Advocates fail to appear and conduct cases in the respective courts. All other inmates in the jail admitted that they are being served proper diet by the jail staff and are being represented in their respective cases by the lawyers either engaged by them or provided by Legal Services Authority.

Justice Tashi also interacted with Principal District Judge as well as Additional District Judge Samba through VC facility available in the jail. Later, Justice Tashi visited Palash (Home for Boys) and Parisha (Home for Girls) and interacted with the children staying there to understand problems being faced by them.

Later, Justice Tashi visited One Stop Centre/Shelter Home for Women in Distress and Home for the Aged and Infirm being run by an NGO since 1995. He interacted with the persons residing in the Old Age Home and enquired about the facilities being provided to them and appreciated the efforts of civil society Kathua in extending helping hand to the Home.

Meanwhile, a delegation of District Bar Association Kathua led by its President Advocate Ajat Shatru Sharma met Justice Tashi Rabstan and apprised him regarding the ongoing construction work of new District Court Complex Kathua.

Ajat Shatru Sharma said that in the first phase only 36 chambers are going to be constructed which are not sufficient in the proportion of current increasing strength of practicing member/ advocates of District Bar Association Kathua. Justice Tashi assured the delegation to consider their genuine concerns raised for welfare of advocates of the Bar.