DGP holds meet to finalise Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today chaired a joint high level meeting to finalise the security arrangements for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by DG CRPF, SL Thaosen; DG BSF, Nitin Agarwal; GOC 15 Corps Commander, Lt General Rajiv Ghai; Special DG BSF, Ram Shastri; Special DG CID J&K, RR Swain; Special DG CRPF, Nalin Prabhat, along with top police, CRPF, BSF, Army and other gazetted officers.

At the outset, the DGP complimented all the forces for the successful conduct of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated the coordination among the forces.

During the meeting, several important matters were discussed to ensure a successful and secure yatra. One of the key topics was the establishment of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provide a standardized framework for operations. It was agreed that well-defined SOPs in a standardized format would be issued to all field officers, emphasizing the importance of clear responsibilities and a mindset to follow directions.

The DGP stressed the need for strategic deployment of manpower and the establishment of special teams to enhance response capabilities. These teams included drone units, canine units, special bomb disposal squads, anti-sabotage teams, counter-drone teams, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs). The DGP also emphasized the importance of close coordination with other security agencies and effective planning to ensure a smooth and peaceful yatra.

Communication networks were identified as a crucial aspect, and the DGP emphasized the establishment of effective communication among stakeholders, including the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Police, and Civil administration. The officers were instructed to review security plans at the ground level and be prepared to respond promptly to any exigency.

The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) expressed their support and offered assistance and cooperation to ensure the success of the yatra. The General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps, Lt. General Rajiv Ghai, assured the Army’s full assistance.

Senior officers from different forces provided suggestions for the smooth conduct of the yatra, while the Range Deputy Inspectors General and district officers briefed the DGP on their preparations and measures taken to ensure an incident-free yatra.