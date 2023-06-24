Specially-abled team wins 2 matches in Malaysia-Singapore

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: The Indian Specially-abled Cricket team not only won matches in Malaysia and Singapore but also won hearts with their spectacular performances.

The Indian Specially-abled Cricket team, run by the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India has visited Malaysia and Singapore on June 12 and played five matches there, the Indian Specially-abled Cricket team won two matches and faced defeat in three matches but they won hearts of the organizers, spectators and players in Malaysia and Singapore with their amazing performances.

Shahul Hameed, the all-rounder player of the Indian Specially-abled Cricket team performed tremendously well in his bowling and batting and he was declared man of the series, while, Ajeet Raj also bowled well and took 9 wickets. In batting Karthik also scored a half-century and was the second highest run scorer after Shahul Hameed. Three players Syed Shah Ariz, Ajit Raj and Rahul Sharma were selected from Jammu and Kashmir due to their performance in the tour.

Interestingly, a unique thing about this trip was that the Specially-abled Cricket team faced normal players including many international players of the Malaysia and Singapore teams.

The matches were organized by Malaysia Cricket Association in Malaysia with the Bukit Jalil Sports School team and senior and international Cricketers from the Singapore Cricket Club association with the Singapore Cricket Club. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, was part of team India on the Malaysia-Singapore trip.