DGP, Chairperson PWWA inaugurate Blood Storage Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh accompanied by Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Dr Rubinder Kaur today visited Police Hospital here and inaugurated Blood Storage Centre, dedicated critical care ambulance to the hospital and inspected various medicare facilities available in the hospital.

ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, DG Family Welfare J&K, MCH Immunization and Director Health Service Jammu, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman, DIG JSK Range Vivek Gupta, Deputy Director Health Service Jammu, Dr Deepak Kapoor, DPT J&K, Shridhar Patil, SO to IGP Technical Services Sargun Shukla, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, Co IR 14th Battalion, Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic Jammu, Dr Kushal Sharma, CO IRP 18th Battalion, Kulbir Singh, SSP APCR Jammu, Shazad Salaria, Medical Superintendent Dr Meenakshi Kotwal, doctors, staff of Police Hospital Jammu and other officers of Jammu district were present on the occasion.

The DGP was received by ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and other senior officers and was presented guard of honour on his arrival. He first flagged off the Critical Care Ambulance and dedicated the facility to the Police Hospital and also inaugurated Blood Storage Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP urged the doctors to work with more dedication in providing best possible health care services to policemen and their families.

He said that we believe in protection of life as do the doctors and JK police is putting in all possible efforts in saving the lives. The DGP said besides, the nine drug de-addiction centers functional across the UT, JK Police has a full-fledged Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre functional in Srinagar which has emerged as the most sought after treatment facility for drug affected people. He inspected various Medicare facilities available in the hospital.

Singh then inaugurated a blood donation camp organized by Police Hospital in collaboration with Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

DG Family Welfare J&K, MCH Immunization & Director Health Service Jammu, Dr Salim Ur Rehman and Chairperson PWWA, Dr Rubinder Kaur also expressed their views.

In her welcome address the Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Jammu Dr Meenakshi Kotwal briefed about the functioning and facilities available in the hospital and assured that police hospitals would continue in providing better health services to police personnel and their families.