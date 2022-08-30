Apni Party to keep striving for statehood to J&K: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Apni party president Altaf Bukhari today said that party agenda and realistic policies are alluring people and political leadership from other parties to join the Apni Party.

He was speaking in a joining event at the party office in Srinagar, wherein several leaders and political activists from AAP, NC, PDP and Congress formally joined Apni Party today.

While addressing to the new entrants Bukhari said, “I feel pleased to see that people are realizing the fact that Apni Party pursues a realistic agenda, which is to work for the restoration of statehood to J&K strive for its peace, prosperity and development.”

Greeting the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari said, “I warmly welcome you into Apni Party and promise you that this party will not let you down. We are pursuing an unambiguous agenda of making Jammu and Kashmir peaceful, prosperous and developed,” he added.

Taking a dig at traditional politicians for their deceptive politics, Bukhari said, “Some politicians are trying to mislead common people by claiming that they will get abrogated constitutional articles of 370 and 35A back. Let me tell you that only Supreme Court has the power to undo what was done on the unfortunate day of August 5, 2019. No politician has the authority and power to get these articles back.”

On this occasion, prominent leaders of the party who were present include Ghulam Hassan Mir, Dilawar Mir, Syed Asgar Ali, Sajad Ibrahim Wani, Javaid Ahmad Mir and others.

The new entrants include Incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ganderbal Sheikh Javaid, District vice president of Congress and former Sarpanch Ayaz Ahmad, Halqa president Congress and Panch Nazir Ahmad, PDP leader and Panch Shabir Ahmad Guroo, Youth Club president Irfan Ahmad, NC leader and Halqa president Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Arshid Ahmad from NC, Shakeel Ahmad from NC, Gulzar Ahmad Rather from PDP and others.