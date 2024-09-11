DGCA issues guidelines for eVTOL planes

NEW DELHI, Sep 11 : Aviation regulator DGCA has issued guidelines for airworthiness certification of electric aircraft that are capable of taking off and landing in a vertical manner.

An advisory circular outlining the baseline airworthiness criteria for the type certification of Vertical Take Off and Landing Capable Aircraft (VCA) has been issued.

These aircraft are powered by an electrical system and are known as eVTOLs.

“This significant step aims to streamline the certification process and ensure the safety and reliability of emerging eVTOL technologies in India,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Wednesday.

The advisory circular provides comprehensive safety requirements on the design, construction, structural strength, flight performance, equipment, power plant installation, flight crew interface and other information required for type certification of eVTOL aircraft.

The latest move is part of efforts to promote advanced air mobility solutions.

DGCA said the initiative also aligns with global efforts to standardise eVTOL certification and encourages innovative efforts by the Indian industry in developing/ manufacturing eVTOL and its components.

Last week, the regulator issued an advisory circular on vertiports that are to be used for eVTOL aircraft operations. (PTI)