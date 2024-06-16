DG ONGC Energy Centre, CMD NDFDC call on LG Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 15: A delegation from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Energy Centre led by its Director General (DG), Ravi called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retired), at the LG’s Secretariat, here today. Commissioner/ Secretary to the LG, L Franklin was also present in the meeting.

Ravi apprised the LG of the 1MW Geothermal project being implemented by ONGC Energy Centre in Puga (Changthang) on a pilot basis. He informed the LG that the geothermal project at Puga is the first of its kind in India. He also informed that geothermal is green and clean energy which is not affected by the weather.

He informed about the plan to drill two wells up to 1,000 metres – one for the producer and the other for the injector- to utilize the geothermal energy. He also informed the plans to conduct a study to check if the hot spring is being recharged by glacial water to ensure that it remains a perennial source of energy. Ravi further informed about the plan to bring equipment at the earliest to complete the project work.

The LG inquired about the implications and cost of the project and the impact of the project on the groundwater table. He hoped that the project would help in providing uninterrupted power supply to the people of Changthang and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), Naveen Shah, also called on the LG at the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. Commissioner/ Secretary to the LG, L Franklin was also present in the meeting.

Naveen informed the LG that NDFDC functions as an apex institution for channelizing funds for promoting economic development activities and self-employment ventures for the benefit of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through the state channelizing agencies (SCAs) nominated by the respective State/UT Government and partner Banks.

Shah informed the LG about the plan to empanel PAGIR (People’s Action Group for Inclusion and Rights)-an organization working in Ladakh for the benefit of persons with disabilities- under PM Daksh Yojana to enable them to provide training to improve the competency levels of its target group.