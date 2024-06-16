Two J&K Fencers selected for BRICS Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: In a major achievement, Ace Fencers of J&K Shreya Gupta and Ajay Kumar were selected for BRICS Games to be held at Kazan, Russia from June 17 to 24, 2024.

The two International Fencing players of Jammu and Kashmir were selected on the basis of their outstanding performances during the last edition of Senior National Fencing Championship and selection trials conducted by Fencing Association of India.

Pertinently Shreya Gupta remains an outstanding Fencer throughout the year 2023-24 by winning five gold medals in Individuals in Sabre category including Senior Nationals, Junior Nationals and Women Ranking competitions. Both the Fencers Shreya Gupta and Ajay Kumar are Khelo India Athletes practising at NCOE Vijay Bharti Sanskar Dham Gujarat and NCOE Patiala respectively.

Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull has congratulated both the Fencers and extended best wishes to parents for this achievement.

Rashid Ahmed Choudhary, International qualified Referee termed it a proud moment and extended best wishes to Fencers for the prestigious event and expressed his hope that the Fencers will make the country proud at the international platform. Meanwhile, senior Fencing coach, J&K Sports Council, Rachna Jamwal, Instructor Shotu Lal Sharma, Adv. Supriya Chouhan and Maninder Pal Singh along with all the Fencing fraternity wished best of luck to both the Fencers.