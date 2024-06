Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Rahul Rasgotra, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, Tazeem Akhter, Chairperson, District Development Council Poonch called on Lieutenant Governor.

A delegation of J&K Art and Craft Development Society led by its Chairman Padma Shri Haji Ghulam Rasool Khan met the Lt Governor.

Gaurav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Club also called on the Lt Governor at Raj Bhawan.