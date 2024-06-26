DC Bandipora conducts extensive Tour of Upper Kudara & adjacent Areas

BANDIPORA, June 25: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman conducted a comprehensive field tour of the remote Upper Kudara area and surrounding localities on Tuesday to assess community needs, address infrastructure requirements and enhance administrative oversight.

Accompanied by a team of Officers, DC engaged directly with residents, local representatives, and officials to gather firsthand insights into the challenges faced by the area.

Residents on the occasion presented concerns related to road upgradation, bridge connectivity, electricity supply, and the availability of sheep and animal husbandry centres. They also highlighted the need for improved school infrastructure.

In response to the request for identifying land for construction of school building, DC instructed Naib Tehsildar and revenue officials to identify suitable state land for constructing the school and related facilities.

Addressing the need for timber, the Range Officer reported that out of 40 proposed permissions under the Kashmir notice, 9 have been sanctioned, and 31 are under process at the DFO office.

AEE Jal Shakti informed the DC that 23 JJM schemes are underway in Kudara and neighboring areas, promising safe and accessible drinking water to every household.

Shakeel ul Rehman emphasized the importance of field tours in understanding ground realities and prioritizing initiatives that will benefit the community. He directed the BDO to work closely with residents to identify and prioritize the needs of area.

He urged the public to cooperate with government agencies in developmental efforts aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and services. On-the-spot directives were issued for various concerns, with assurances of prompt resolution for others.

During the visit, DC also assessed facilities at High School Kudara, interacting with teachers and students to gather feedback on their needs and academic progress.

On the way, he met residents at Chuntimulla Gubari, who raised issues regarding water supply, electricity, and road connectivity.

The DC was accompanied by ADDC, Mohammad Ashraf Bhatt; DDC Arin, Ghulam Mohiudin and several Executive Engineers and officers.