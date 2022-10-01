Devika project to be fully complete before year end: Dr Jitendra

UDHAMPUR, October 1 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that North India’s first National River Rejuvenation project of Devika will be fully complete before the year end, within the next two to three months.

Taking strong exception to the delay caused by the irresponsible behaviour of the Contract Agency, the Minister said, the project which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now being monitored directly by the Centre. He said, instructions have been issued to expedite the work on the last leg of the project and to avoid any inconvenience to the general public on account of the ongoing work.

Dr Jitendra Singh who was here today to preside over the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee Meeting (DISHA), also issued instructions to the administration to immediately initiate the process of getting the Government Medical College Udhampur enrolled for the NEET entrance test so that the first batch of MBBS may be started by next year itself.

He also complemented the administration for Udhampur ranking among India’s top districts in PMGSY road construction for the last three consecutive years.

Dr Jitendra Sngh also suggested the elected representatives and PRIs to strategize the nature and sector of entrepreneurship to be brought up in the upcoming new Industrial Estate in Udhampur. He said, a decision has been taken to earmark milk product “Kalari ” under “One District One Product” programme and instructed that the follow up in this case needs to be done.

DDC Chairperson, Udhampur Lal Chand, DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas, Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna, SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar, President MC, Dr Jogeshwar Gupta, President MC Chenani, Manik Gupta, DDCs, BDCs and other nominated members of DISHA Committee besides District/Sectoral Officers of different departments were attended the meeting.

Threadbare discussion were held on various CSS schemes being implementing in different sectors of the District like Financial progress of under district Capex budget 2021-22 & 2022-23, Financial/ physical progress under district Capex budget including CSS & loan, physical progress under district Capex budget 2022-23, Status of back to Village scheme, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture, National Rural Livelihood Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Mumkin Scheme, Industries, Handloom and Handicraft, Youth Services and Sports department, Social security scheme/ Mudra loan, PWD, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), PM SVANIDHI Scheme, MGNREGA, Amrit Sarovar, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Swachh Bharat Mission, 14th FC, Education, Health, Social Welfare, ICDS, Tourism department, PMGSY, Revenue, Jal Jeevan Mission, Power Development Department, Languishing projects etc.

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna welcomed the Union Minister for visiting Udhampur district and gave a sector wise detailed PowerPoint presentation of the physical/financial progress achieved during the year 2021-22 under various flagship programmes/schemes incorporated under DISHA being implemented in the District , besides mega projects. She also briefed the chair about the progress of mega projects including Pollution Abatement of Holy River Devika, Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, Chenani Sudhmahadev road (NH-244). NH-44, Udhampur to Chenani, Integrated Development of Tourist Facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev etc.

Dr Singh took extensive review of all schemes undertaken by different departments in the district. District heads of various departments apprised the Union Minister about the status of different schemes taken up and their status as on date. The Hon’ble Union Minister directed the concerned departments to mobilise their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100% eligible beneficiaries under all schemes and no eligible beneficiary to be left out. The Hon’ble MoS directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grass root level. He further directed the officers to remain in touch with the PRIs, pay regular visits and organise camps in all the remote and far-flung areas so that the people are made aware about the benefits of these schemes.

While reviewing the wise progress of the Devika project, the Union Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress of work and achieve the targets set by the Government as per the timeline. He also reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission and directed for speeding up the process of its implementation.

While reviewing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 14th FC, SBM-G, Dr Singh asked concerned officers to ensure all the works taken up are completed within time frame. The Union Minister also reviewed the functioning of the health sector. He said that our government is committed to provide best health services to the people of the UT and CMO was directed to organise a meeting with PRIs in this regard. He directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grass root level. The DYSSO was directed to organise sports and awareness activities under Sansad Khel Spardha at gram panchayat level.

The Chairman issued directions to all the departments while starting the ongoing developmental works of flagship schemes and other projects in the district, the work should be started in consultation with Members of PRIs. Further, officers of PMGSY and PWD were instructed to ensure quality work in all the projects and if the quality is not up to the mark, then the elected members of PRIs and ULBs shall bring the same into the notice of Deputy Commissioner.

Earlier, on reaching at Udhampur, the Union Minister planted tree in the premises of Dak Bunglow, he said that tree plantation is an integral part of conserving environment and everyone should plant at least one tree towards protecting the nature.

DDC Chairperson, Lal Chand, Vice Chairperson, BDCs and PRIs appreciated the efforts made by District Administration for effective implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes in the district on ground. They projected several demands before the Chairman for consideration. The Hon’ble Chairman gave a patient hearing to their demands and directed the District Administration to take appropriate action to ensure that the genuine demands are projected and fulfilled well in time.