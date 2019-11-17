Devika Hyundai launches mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ camp

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 17: Devika Hyundai, Udhampur in association with Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) today arranged a free mega service, sales and evaluation camp at Domail.

The camp was inaugurated by the management and HMIL officials in presence of staff of Devika Hyundai. Management of the showroom informed that they are conducting the mega camp as an initiative to reaffirm Hyundai’s commitment to provide the best of their services to their customers and make their ownership experience more joyful.

Speaking about the occasion, ZPSM Anurag Kumar and RPSM Amit Sharma mentioned that Devika Hyundai is providing the exceptional experience to the customers and in this camp they are providing their customers free service checkup, discount coupons for future visit to workshop, free evaluation for more than 3 years old car for exchange and a chance to see and test drive their cars.

“Car buying has always been everybody’s dream and it is very special occasion. The management and staff of Devika Hyundai are driven by the need and utility that customers feel when they buy a car. Hyundai products are not just any other car. They give a solution, a solution to your everyday motoring, Convenience and service,” Kumar and Sharma maintained.