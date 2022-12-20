Devender Singh Rana meets LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Dec 20: Former Legislator, J&K, Devender Singh Rana met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at the Raj Bhavan.

Sh Devender Singh Rana held an exhaustive discussion with the Lt Governor on several issues of various sections of the society including of Daily wagers, Asha Workers, SC & KP Migrants, welfare of families and children of Martyrs.

Discussions were also held on the development of Industry and cooperative sector in J&K and fast track recruitment of vacant posts in government departments.

The Lt Governor assured Sh Rana of due consideration and appropriate action on all genuine issues highlighted by him.